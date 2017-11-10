FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces new data from ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of BLU-285
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 10, 2017 / 2:13 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces new data from ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of BLU-285

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp

* Blueprint Medicines announces new data from ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of BLU-285 in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors showing strengthened clinical activity across spectrum of kit and pdgfrα genotypes

* Blueprint Medicines Corp - ‍new cohort in second-line gist added to ongoing phase 1 trial​

* Blueprint Medicines Corp - ‍global, randomized phase 3 trial in third-line gist on track to initiate in first half 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.