FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.96
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 11:16 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp

* Blueprint Medicines reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blueprint Medicines - ‍existing cash will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capex requirements into H2 2019​

* Blueprint Medicines - ‍plans to initiate a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of BLU-285 in third-line patients with KIT-driven GIST in H1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.