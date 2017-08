Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.13

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO loss per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Q2 revenue rose 47 percent to $27 million

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - ‍for Q3 of 2017, anticipates AFFO in range of $0.25 to $0.27 per share on a pro forma basis​