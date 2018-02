Jan 29 (Reuters) - Blumetric Environmental Inc:

* BLUMETRIC ANNOUNCES PROFITABLE RESULTS FOR FY2017

* REVENUE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER IS $7.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 5% OVER THE SAME QUARTER OF FISCAL 2016‍​

* IN THE FOURTH QUARTER, NET LOSS WAS $54,000 VERSUS A NET LOSS OF $87,000 IN THE SAME QUARTER OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR