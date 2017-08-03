FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings Q2 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.34
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings Q2 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMC Stock Holdings Inc:

* BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 sales $886.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $870.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍recent acquisitions contributed $19.2 million in revenue during quarter​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍ “volatility in cost of lumber and lumber sheet goods constrained our gross margin percentage in Q2”​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍refined estimate of total annualized merger-related cost savings to $48 million to $52 million by end of 2017​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - recent Canadian wildfires have extended period of market volatility into Q3​

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc - ‍ over longer-term, anticipate gross margin percentage will improve relative to Q2 2017 performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.