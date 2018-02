BRIEF-BMO Financial Group Reports Q1 EPS Of C$1.43

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal:

* BMO FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $973 MILLION FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.43

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.12

* QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE C$5,678 MILLION VERSUS. C$5,405 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.06, REVENUE VIEW C$5.51 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PROVISIONS FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $141 MILLION COMPARED WITH $167 MILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR‍​

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDED C$425 MILLION CHARGE DUE TO REVALUATION OF U.S. NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ‍ADJUSTED ROE WAS 13.9% IN QUARTER, COMPARED WITH 15.3%​

* ‍QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF 11.1%​

