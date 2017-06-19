FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-‍‍BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍‍BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management ‍

* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP​

* ‍Fund has secured eur 60m in commitments from a range of institutional, wholesale and high net worth individual clients from Germany, UK and Canada​

* ‍Further closings are anticipated over remainder of 2017 with a final close likely to occur in early 2018​

* ‍Fund has a capacity of eur 300m. Fund targets a return of a net 20 pct IRR

* Castle Mount LP is a multi-manager co-investment fund, investing in European lower mid-market buyouts with a focus on prime managers

* BMO PE defines lower mid-market companies as those with enterprise values up to €500m.

* The Fund has a number of live deals under consideration for deployment of assets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.