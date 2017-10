Sept 13 (Reuters) - BMW

* Says August group deliveries up 2.7 percent at 169,913 vehicles

* Says August BMW brand deliveries up 3.1 percent, MINI up 0.7 percent

* Says August deliveries in Europe up 0.1 percent, in China up 12.2 percent, in U.S. down 8.2 percent

* Says continues to see headwinds in several key markets Further company coverage: