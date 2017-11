Nov 24 (Reuters) - BMW:

* INVESTS 200 MILLION EUROS IN BATTERY CELL COMPETENCE CENTRE‍​

* COMPANY WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF 200 MILLION EUROS IN THE LOCATION OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS, CREATING 200 JOBS