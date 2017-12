Dec 11 (Reuters) - BMW:

* SAYS NOVEMBER GROUP DELIVERIES UP 5.2 PERCENT AT 220,649 VEHICLES

* SAYS NOVEMBER DELIVERIES IN EUROPE UP 1.2 PERCENT, IN CHINA UP 12 PERCENT, IN U.S. UP 4.5 PERCENT

* SAYS BMW BRAND SALES UP 4.8 PERCENT TO 186,346 VEHICLES IN NOVEMBER, MINI SALES UP 7.6 PERCENT TO 33,993 CARS Further company coverage: