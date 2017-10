Oct 13 (Reuters) - BMW

* Says September group deliveries up 0.8 percent at 239,764 vehicles

* Says September BMW brand deliveries up 0.8 percent at 199,020 vehicles

* Says September deliveries down 1.7 percent in Europe, down 0.4 percent in U.S., up 7.1 percent in China

* Says well on track to reach target of selling 100,000 electrified vehicles by year-end