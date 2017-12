BRIEF-BNDES CEO says investment arm BNDESPar may sell part of its portfolio

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Banco Nacional De Desenvolvimento Economico E Social Bndes:

* BRAZIL‘S BNDES CEO SAYS MAY SELL AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OF SHARES OWNED BY INVESTMENT ARM BNDESPAR

* BRAZIL‘S BNDES CEO SAYS SALE OF SHARE PORTFOLIO OWNED BY INVESTMENT ARM BNDESPAR WILL BE GRADUAL

* BRAZIL‘S BNDES CEO SAYS SHARE PORTFOLIO OWNED BY BNDESPAR IS WORTH AROUND 60 BILLION REAIS

* BRAZIL‘S BNDES CEO SAYS PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF BNDESPAR PORTFOLIO WILL FUND BANK ACTIVITIES

* BRAZIL'S BNDES CEO SAYS INVESTMENT ARM BNDESPAR MAY SELL JBS SHARES