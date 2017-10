BRIEF-BNN Technology announces confirmation of financial position

Sept 27 (Reuters) - BNN Technology Plc

* BNN TECHNOLOGY PLC - HAS CONFIRMED CASH POSITION OF GROUP BY WAY OF A REVIEW AND CONFIRMATION OF ITS BANK ACCOUNTS IN UK, HONG KONG AND CHINA.

* BNN TECHNOLOGY PLC - PWC INVESTIGATION, ANNOUNCED ON 8 SEPTEMBER 2017, REMAINS ONGOING WITH FULL COOPERATION OF SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES.

* BNN TECHNOLOGY - AT 25 SEPT 2017, GROUP'S UK BANK ACCOUNTS CONTAINED C.£14.2 MILLION IN CASH AND BANK ACCOUNTS IN HONG KONG CONTAINED C.£6.7 MILLION IN CASH