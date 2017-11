Nov 16 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas -

* BNP PARIBAS AND GTS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION

* ‍COLLABORATION TO ENABLE CO TO LEVERAGE GTS’ TRADING AND TECHNOLOGY CAPABILITIES

* BNP PARIBAS - CO TO USE GTS' CAPABILITIES TO PROVIDE CO'S CLIENTS WITH DEEPER LIQUIDITY, TIGHTER SPREADS, IMPROVED PRICING IN US TREASURIES SECONDARY MARKET​