BRIEF-BNP Paribas says maintains CET target after G-SIB buffer trimmed
November 22, 2017 / 5:09 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-BNP Paribas says maintains CET target after G-SIB buffer trimmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Sa

* BNP Paribas’ G-SIB buffer reduced from 2.0 percent to 1.5 percent following publication by the FSB of the 2017 list of global systemically important banks

* Reduction to 1.5 percent from 1 January 2019 increases by the same magnitude the Group’s room to manoeuvre over the regulatory requirements

* BNP Paribas says the group maintains its target of 12 percent for the Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio in 2020 Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

