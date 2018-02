BRIEF-BNSF Railway Company Announces 2018 Capital Investment Plan Of $3.3 Bln

Jan 31 (Reuters) - BNSF Railway Company:

* BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLAN OF $3.3 BILLION

* BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY SAYS LARGEST COMPONENT OF 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLAN PLAN WILL BE TO REPLACE, MAINTAIN BNSF‘S CORE NETWORK AND RELATED ASSETS

* BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY SAYS ANOTHER ELEMENT OF ITS 2018 CAPITAL PLAN WILL BE $300 MILLION FOR FREIGHT CARS AND OTHER EQUIPMENT ACQUISITIONS

* BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY SAYS ABOUT $500 MILLION OF THIS YEAR‘S CAPITAL PLAN IS FOR EXPANSION & EFFICIENCY PROJECTS​

* BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY - ‍THIS YEAR‘S MAINTENANCE COMPONENT OF THE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS ​PLAN IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.4 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: