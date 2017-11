Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bny Mellon announces organizational changes

* ‍New organizational structure creates three new business units under its investment services segment​

* ‍Michael Santomassimo has been appointed chief financial officer, succeeding Thomas​ Gibbons

* ‍Thomas Gibbons appointed CEO of clearing, markets and client management​