BRIEF-BNY Mellon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.94
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-BNY Mellon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* BNY Mellon reports third quarter earnings of $983 million or $0.94 per common share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - qtrly ‍provision for credit losses was a credit of $6 million​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp qtrly net interest revenue $839‍​ million versus $774 million

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - qtrly ‍total revenue of $4.0 billion, increased 2 pct​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp qtrly total GAAP revenue $‍​4,016 million versus $3,941 million

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - AUM of $1.82 trillion increased 6 pct at quarter-end​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - qtrly non-GAAP total revenue $4,013‍​ million versus $3,932 million

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍net short-term inflows of $10 billion in 3Q17​

* Q3 revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
