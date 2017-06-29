FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 11:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Boardwalk says TSX accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

* Tsx accepts renewal of normal course issuer bid & boardwalk offers tenants a chance to become an owner of the reit

* Boardwalk real estate investment trust - bid allows boardwalk to purchase up to 3.7 million trust units, representing 10% of "public float" of trust units

* Boardwalk real estate investment trust - boardwalk has 46.1 million issued and outstanding trust units as of june 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

