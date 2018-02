BRIEF-Bobst Group 2017 Net Result Now Seen To Increase More Than EBIT

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA:

* OPERATIONAL TARGETS FOR FY 2017 ANNOUNCED ON 9 NOVEMBER 2017 CONFIRMED IN PRINCIPLE

* 2017 NET RESULT IS NOW EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN THE OPERATING RESULT (EBIT)

* INCREASE DUE TO TAX LAW CHANGES IN CANTON VAUD AND THE US, INCLUDING REDUCTION OF CORPORATE TAX RATES

* 2017 SALES INCREASE COMPARED TO 2016 WILL BE WITHIN THE RANGE (PLUS 4 TO 6%) PUBLISHED LAST NOVEMBER

* EBIT MARGIN TO BE CLOSE TO MINIMUM MID- TO LONG-TERM TARGET OF 8% OF SALES, COMPARED TO 7.2% IN 2016

* TAX RATE REDUCTION MEANS FAVORABLE ONE-TIME IMPACT OF ABOUT CHF 15 MILLION ON GROUP INCOME TAX