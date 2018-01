BRIEF-Boc Aviation Expects To Record Significant Rise In FY Net Profit After Tax

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Boc Aviation Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO RECORD SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC​

* CO‘S PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF NET DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES AS AT 31 DEC 2017 WILL BE REDUCED BY AN AMOUNT WITHIN RANGE OF US$88 MILLION TO US$93 MILLION​

* ‍INCREASE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NOT ATTRIBUTABLE TO INCREASED REVENUES, HAS NO IMPACT ON GROUP‘S CASH FLOW IN YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: