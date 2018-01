Jan 11 (Reuters) - Boc Aviation Ltd:

* ‍AIRCRAFT UTILIZATION WAS 99.8 PCT FOR Q4 AND YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017​

* NET ADDITIONS TO PORTFOLIO DURING YEAR 2017 TOTALLED 41 AIRCRAFT

* ORDER BOOK AS AT 31 DEC 2017, 173 AIRCRAFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)