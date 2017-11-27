BRIEF-BOCO Inter-Telecom says freeze of shares

Nov 27 (Reuters) - BOCO Inter-Telecom Co Ltd

* Says 207.6 million shares(32.9 percent stake)held by controlling shareholder were frozen in order by Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court and Beijing Third Intermediate People’s Court for three years from Nov. 16 and Nov. 23 respectively

* Says 50 million shares held by controlling shareholder were frozen in order by Hunan People’s Court for three years from Nov. 21

