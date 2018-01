Jan 24 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK, AIMS FINANCING AMOUNT OF 150 BILLION YUAN ($23.53 billion) BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2E3gQrh Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)