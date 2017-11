Nov 8 (Reuters) - Boe Varitronix Ltd

* Notes recent increases in the price and trading volume of the shares of co‍​

* Confirms that co is not aware of any reasons for the price and volume movements‍​

* Clarify that statements in press articles regarding results of YTD Q3 2017 is of Boe Technology Group co not for the co​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: