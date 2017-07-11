FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 8:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim announces final results from RE-VERSE AD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim:

* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations

* Announced final results from RE-VERSE AD

* Study shows that praxbind was able to immediately & completely reverse anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa in patients in emergency situations

* Expected completion of RE-VECTO(™) programme is end of 2018

* There were no serious adverse safety signals related to Praxbind(®) observed in study Source text for Eikon:

