Dec 27 (Reuters) - Boeing:

* ‍BOEING AND ROYAL AIR MAROC ANNOUNCE ORDERS FOR FOUR 787 DREAMLINERS​

* SAYS ‍ ORDERS FOR FOUR 787-9 DREAMLINERS - VALUED AT $1.1 BILLION AT LIST PRICES​

* SAYS ORDERS, PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED, INCLUDE TWO 787S PURCHASED IN DECEMBER 2016 AND TWO PURCHASED THIS MONTH