BRIEF-Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions

* Boeing - ‍agreements include Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a new airplane health management customer, will use service for 777-300ER and 737-800 fleets​

* Boeing - Japan Airlines signed an agreement for an optimized maintenance program, which improves maintenance operations through customized maintenance

* Boeing - ‍agreements also include Qantas signed a contract adding airplane health management to its 787 fleet​

* Boeing - ‍united Airlines has expanded use of airplane health management to cover its entire boeing fleet of airplanes​