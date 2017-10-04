FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions

* Boeing - ‍agreements include Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a new airplane health management customer, will use service for 777-300ER and 737-800 fleets​

* Boeing - Japan Airlines signed an agreement for an optimized maintenance program, which improves maintenance operations through customized maintenance

* Boeing - ‍agreements also include Qantas signed a contract adding airplane health management to its 787 fleet​

* Boeing - ‍united Airlines has expanded use of airplane health management to cover its entire boeing fleet of airplanes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.