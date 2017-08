Aug 2 (Reuters) - Boeing

* Boeing files prospectus that relates to sale, from time to time, of up to 14.4 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

* Boeing - The common stock will be sold by or on behalf of The Boeing Company Employee Retirement Plans Master, the selling stockholder

* Boeing says it will not receive any portion of the proceeds of the sale of the common stock offered by the selling stockholder Source text: (bit.ly/2uZfNUX) Further company coverage: