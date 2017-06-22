FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing gets more than 361 orders, commitments for 737 MAX 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide

* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month

* Boeing - commercial customers announced incremental orders and commitments during week for a total of 571 Boeing airplanes, valued at $74.8 billion at list prices

* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month

