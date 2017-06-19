FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing, Monarch Airlines announce 737 MAX services agreements
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing, Monarch Airlines announce 737 MAX services agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing, monarch announce 737 max services agreements and new engineering joint venture partnership

* Boeing - boeing and monarch also announced an order for 15 additional 737 max 8s

* Boeing - co will deliver maintenance, engineering and parts required to run monarch's max operations following delivery of its first airplane in 2018

* Boeing - monarch will also be entering into an agreement with boeing subsidiary aerdata for services pertaining to aircraft records management

* Boeing - 15 additional 737 max 8s, valued at $1.7 billion at current list prices, order will grow monarch's 737 max fleet from 30 to 45 airplanes

* Boeing - monarch has confirmed 15 options and has agreed with a lessor for them to take 13 aircraft for lease back to monarch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.