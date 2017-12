Dec 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING BOARD RAISES DIVIDEND 20 PERCENT, ESTABLISHES $18 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* BOEING - DECLARED COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE 20 PERCENT TO $1.71 PER SHARE

* BOEING - NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES EXISTING ONE, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZATION TO $18 BILLION

* BOEING - EXPECTED THAT REPURCHASES UNDER NEW SHARE AUTHORIZATION WILL BE MADE OVER NEXT 24 TO 30 MONTHS