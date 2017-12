Dec 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING REPORTS 183 NEW ORDERS FOR THE WEEK THROUGH DEC. 19

* NEW ORDERS FOR WEEK THROUGH DEC. 19 INCLUDE ORDERS FOR 175 737S BY FLYDUBAI

* NEW ORDERS FOR WEEK THROUGH DEC. 19 ALSO INCLUDE ORDERS FOR SIX 737S & TWO 787S FROM UNIDENTIFIED CUSTOMER(S) Source text - (bit.ly/2BtS2ei) Further company coverage: