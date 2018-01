Jan 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* SAYS ‍ON ORDERS FRONT, IN 2017, 71 CUSTOMERS PLACED 912 NET ORDERS, VALUED AT $134.8 BILLION AT LIST PRICES​

* SAYS REPORTS 136 DELIVERIES OF 787 DREAMLINERS FOR 2017

* SAYS ‍BACKLOG AT 2017 YEAR END​ OF 5,864 AIRPLANES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: