BRIEF-Boeing reports Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share of $2.72

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing reports third-quarter results; raises cash flow and eps guidance

* Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.72

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.06

* Q3 revenue $24.3 billion

* Sees FY earnings per share $11.20 to $11.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $23.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $10.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boeing - ‍total company backlog at quarter-end was $474 billion, down from $482 billion at beginning of quarter​

* Boeing qtrly net orders were ‍$16 billion versus $27 billion in Q2 2017

* Boeing - sees 2017 ‍​core earnings per share $9.90 - $10.10

* Boeing sees ‍760 - 765​ commercial airplane deliveries in 2017

* Boeing - qtrly free cash flow $2,997‍​ million versus $2,607 million

* Boeing sees commercial airplane revenue of ‍$55.5 - $56.5​ billion in 2017

* Boeing - sees 2017 revenue $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion

* Boeing - sees 2017 operating cash flow of about $12.5 billion

* Boeing - qtrly commercial airplanes revenue $14,982 million versus $15,200 million

* Boeing - ‍full year segment guidance is updated, reflecting realignment of company’s services businesses into boeing global services​

* FY2017 revenue view $92.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boeing - FY EPS guidance increase driven by a lower-than-expected tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: