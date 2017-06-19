FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing, SpiceJet announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing, SpiceJet announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing, SpiceJet announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes

* Boeing - agreement valued at $4.7 bln

* Boeing - SpiceJet will take delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018

* Boeing - agreement is split between 20 new orders for 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of low-cost carrier's 737 MAX 8 airplanes from existing order

* Boeing - co and SpiceJet signed a memorandum of understanding for 40 737 MAX airplanes; agreement, valued at $4.7 bln, at current list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.