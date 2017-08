June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing, Tibet Financial Leasing announce commitment for 20 737 MAX airplanes

* Boeing - airplanes, including 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 airplanes, are valued at approximately $2.5 billion at current list prices

* Boeing - co, Tibet Financial Leasing signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 20 737 max airplanes