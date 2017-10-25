FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boeing to keep options open for inorganic or partnership models ‍​- Conf call ‍​
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 4:20 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Boeing to keep options open for inorganic or partnership models ‍​- Conf call ‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing says continue to make steady progress closing out technical risk on the path to final certification, and to delivering the first 18 tankers next year‍​

* Boeing says it has seen steady orders and has high confidence in a meaningful increase in widebody replacement demand early next decade‍​

* Boeing says international demand for its defense and space offerings remains high as well‍​

* Boeing says its global services unit is on track to hit full year operating margins of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent‍​

* Boeing CEO says, “As we look into 2018, we should see moderate levels of research and development from what you’re going to see this year”‍​

* Boeing says has lots of growth opportunity in its core narrowbody business‍​

* Boeing says recent changes in the marketplace, the discussions between Airbus and Bombardier, don’t change its strategy‍​

* Boeing says remains skeptical on the UTC-Rockwell Collins deal‍​

* Boeing says it will continue to keep its options open for opportunities related to inorganic or partnership models‍​ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.