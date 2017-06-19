FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group announced selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing - co, TUI Group announced its selection of 18 737 max 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

* Boeing - TUI Group already had 70 unfilled orders for 737 MAX and will convert 18 of these existing orders to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - along with 737 MAX, TUI Group has unfilled orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners

* Boeing - TUI Group also has 50 options for 737 MAX and has converted 10 of these to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - TUI Group will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft in january 2018

* Boeing - TUI Group will convert 18 of existing orders to 737 MAX 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

