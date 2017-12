Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bohai Automotive Systems Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 75 PERCENT STAKE IN TRIMET AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING GMBH FOR 61.5 MILLION EUROS ($72.72 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j0FY8m Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)