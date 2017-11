BRIEF-Boise Cascade Q3 earnings per share $0.81

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Boise Cascade Co-

* Boise Cascade Company reports 2017 third quarter net income of $31.7 million on sales of $1.23 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to experience seasonally slower demand in Q4 2017​

* Boise Cascade Co - qtrly sales $1.23 billion, up 15 pct‍​

* Boise Cascade - expect to begin depreciation on about $45 million of Veneer and LVL related assets at Roxboro, North Carolina EWP facility in Q4​

* Q3 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S