BRIEF-Bojangles Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 1, 2017 / 11:18 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Bojangles Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bojangles Inc:

* Bojangles Inc reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $133.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.2%​

* Quarterly ‍company-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%, quarterly franchised comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.5%​

* Says approved a share repurchase program under which we may purchase up to $50 million of our outstanding common stock through April 30, 2019​

* Sees ‍total revenues of $544.0 million to $547.0 million for 53-week period ending on December 31​

* Sees ‍opening of 50 to 52 system-wide restaurants for 53-week period ending on December 31, 2017​

* Sees ‍cash capital expenditures of $12.0 million to $13.0 million for 53-week period ending on December 31, 2017​

* Sees ‍adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.77 to $0.80 for 53-week period ending on December 31, 2017​

* Says ‍board approved share repurchase program under which co may purchase up to $50 million of outstanding common stock through April 30, 2019​

* Says ‍expects to fund share repurchase with either/combination of, cash on hand, cash from operations, borrowings under revolving line of credit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
