BRIEF-Bojangles’ Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.23

March 6 (Reuters) - Bojangles Inc:

* BOJANGLES’, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 TO $0.72

* QTRLY ‍SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 3.1%​

* QTRLY ‍COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 4.4% AND FRANCHISED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 2.2%​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF $550.0 MILLION TO $560.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ FISCAL YEAR 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES OF NEGATIVE LOW-SINGLE DIGITS TO FLAT​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $11.5 MILLION TO $12.5 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESTAURANT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN OF 14.0% TO 14.5%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $146.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

