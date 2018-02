Feb 16 (Reuters) - BOLLORE:

* REG-BOLLORE :EXERCISES PART OF ITS CALL OPTIONS ON VIVENDI SHARES

* EXERCISE OF 21.4 MILLION OPTIONS REPRESENTING 1.7% OF VIVENDI‘S SHARE CAPITAL

* AVERAGE EXERCISE PRICE OF 16.57 EUROS

* GROUP‘S STAKE IN VIVENDI REMAINS UNCHANGED‍​

* A TOTAL PRICE OF EUR 354 MILLION.

* ‍STILL HOLDS 13.3 MILLION CALL OPTIONS GIVING ENTITLEMENT TO AS MANY VIVENDI SHARES,

* CALL OPTIONS EXERCISABLE AT ANY TIME AT AN AVERAGE EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 21.10 UNTIL JUNE 25, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)