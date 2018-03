Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER GLOBAL 7000 AIRCRAFT MOCK-UP HEADS TO SINGAPORE FOR ASIA-PACIFIC DEBUT

* BOMBARDIER - GLOBAL 7000 FLIGHT TEST PROGRAM SURPASSED 1,500 FLIGHT HOURS, AIRCRAFT IS ON TRACK FOR ENTRY-INTO-SERVICE IN H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: