BRIEF-Bombardier Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Of About $1 bln Over 2017 Guidance​

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE, TARGETING REVENUE GROWTH, CONTINUED EARNINGS IMPROVEMENT AND FCF BREAKEVEN

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $17 BILLION TO $17.5 BILLION

* BOMBARDIER - ‍TARGETS 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY $1B OVER 2017 GUIDANCE​

* BOMBARDIER - ‍ANTICIPATES EBIT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO GROW TO $800M-$900M IN 2018​

* BOMBARDIER - CONFIRMED THAT ITS FIVE-YEAR TURNAROUND PLAN REMAINS ON TRACK

* BOMBARDIER - ‍AIMS TO IMPROVE FREE CASH FLOW BY APPROXIMATELY $1.0B AND TO REACH FREE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IN 2018 PLUS OR MINUS $150M​

* BOMBARDIER - TARGETING TO ACHIEVE FREE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IN 2018, PLUS OR MINUS $150 MILLION

* BOMBARDIER - COMPANY ALSO AIMS TO DELIVER FREE CASH FLOW OF $750 MILLION TO $1.0 BILLION BY 2020

* BOMBARDIER - FOLLOWING CLOSING OF C SERIES PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRBUS, CO WILL DECONSOLIDATE C SERIES PROGRAM

* BOMBARDIER - ‍OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, OBJECTIVE TO INCREASE REVENUES BY $4.0BLN​

* BOMBARDIER - GLOBAL 7000 EXPECTED TO ENTER SERVICE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* BOMBARDIER - OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, CO‘S OBJECTIVE IS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EBITDA BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO MORE THAN $2.25 BILLION

* BOMBARDIER - SHOULD CLOSING OF C SERIES PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRBUS OCCUR BEFORE 2018-END, DECONSOLIDATION TO IMPACT CO‘S REPORTED RESULTS

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $18.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOMBARDIER - 2018 REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF PROJECTS AT BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION, HIGHER C SERIES DELIVERIES

* BOMBARDIER - COMPANY‘S 2020 OBJECTIVE IS TO GROW REVENUES TO OVER $20.0 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: