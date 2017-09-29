BRIEF-Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 Turboprop order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 TurboProp order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft

* Bombardier - ‍purchase agreement includes 25 Q400 TurboProps and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft​

* Bombardier - ‍based on list prices, order is valued at up to US $1.7 billion.​

* Bombardier - Spicejet to become launch customer of extra-capacity, 90-seat Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier - ‍ concluded a firm purchase agreement with Spicejet limited for up to 50 Q400 turboprop airliners​