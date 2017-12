Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER TO PROVIDE 40 TRAXX LOCOMOTIVES AND LONG-TERM FLEET MAINTENANCE TO TX LOGISTIK

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - CONTRACT FOR 40 LOCOMOTIVES AND 15 YEARS FLEET MAINTENANCE IS VALUED AT EURO 250 MILLION

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION - CONTRACT ALSO INCLUDES OPTION FOR UP TO 25 ADDITIONAL LOCOMOTIVES & DELIVERIES PLANNED TO START IN SUMMER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: