FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India‍​ ops
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India‍​ ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation:

* Sudhir Rao to assume role of managing director at Bombardier Transportation in India‍​

* Rao joins bombardier transportation from Skoda Auto where he held position of chairman, MD, India Source text: [Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that Sudhir Rao is to assume the role of Managing Director at Bombardier Transportation in India. In this position, Rao will oversee all Bombardier Transportation’s activities in India. This appointment reinforces Bombardier’s focus and commitment towards building a sustainable business in India while improving the company’s performance and competitiveness.]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.