Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION STATEMENT ON NEW METROLINX AGREEMENT

* BOMBARDIER - AGREED TO AMEND CONTRACT TERMS WITH METROLINX TO PRODUCE LIGHT RAIL VEHICLES FOR EGLINTON CROSSTOWN LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT SYSTEM ON-TIME

* BOMBARDIER - AGREEMENT IS FOR BOMBARDIER TRANSPORTATION TO NOW MANUFACTURE 76 LIGHT RAIL VEHICLES FOR EGLINTON CROSSTOWN PROJECT

* BOMBARDIER - NEW AGREEMENT ALSO SETTLES ARBITRATION WITH METROLINX